Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $313,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

