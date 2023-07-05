Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

