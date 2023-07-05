Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 146.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

