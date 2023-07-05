Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 5,881 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

