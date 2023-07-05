BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 7,093 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock remained flat at $49.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,556,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,563,034. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

