BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 9,775 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 432,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,101. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

