BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 613 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 423.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.52. 302,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,164. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

