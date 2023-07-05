BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.43. The company had a trading volume of 810,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,622. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $373.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.