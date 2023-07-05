BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $23.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 480,503 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.10. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

