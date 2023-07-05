BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.24. 469,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

