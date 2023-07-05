BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 928 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. 1,776,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,409,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.