BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.14. 340,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,155. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

