BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. 524,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,192. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

