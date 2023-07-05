Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $139,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $28.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,692.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,544. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,645.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,495.77.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

