Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG traded down $48.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,671.96. 114,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,768. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,645.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,495.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

