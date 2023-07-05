Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.28% of Boot Barn worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

