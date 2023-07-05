BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

