Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as high as C$14.85. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 6,622 shares.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$141.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.06.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is 435.48%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

