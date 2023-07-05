Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.05

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as high as C$14.85. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 6,622 shares.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$141.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.06.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.