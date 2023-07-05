Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Update

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 680,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 705,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 29,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Bright Minds Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.75.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
