BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading 0.4% Higher

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.21. 620,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 370,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

92 Resources restated a "maintains" rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.31.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.65 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 129.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

