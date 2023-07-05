Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 23.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock remained flat at $64.43 during trading on Wednesday. 1,532,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,979. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

