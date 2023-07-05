Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

AVGO stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $872.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,613. The company has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $751.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

