Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.81

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

HP Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

