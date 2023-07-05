Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price at $52.93

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $59.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,315 shares of company stock worth $5,631,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.