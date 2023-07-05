Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $14.83

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

SRAD opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,667,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 357,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

