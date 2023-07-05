Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown stock remained flat at $67.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,693. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

