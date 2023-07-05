Brown Financial Advisory Purchases 955 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 12.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.42. 218,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,124. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.