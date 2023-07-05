Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Free Report) (TSE:BU) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $4.00. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 165,000 shares changing hands.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burcon NutraScience
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.