BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Shares Up 3.8%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.63. 46,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 59,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.73 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 55.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Stories

