Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 147,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

