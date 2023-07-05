Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Shares Up 0.9%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.71. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.25.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, Jagarico, Jaga Pokkuru, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Thin Potato, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

