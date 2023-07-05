Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $164,830,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $137,546,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

