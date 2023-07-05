CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 1,056,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,714.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

CASBF remained flat at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.44.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

