Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.55

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.55 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 27.46 ($0.35). Capita shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 3,890,134 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £459.87 million, a PE ratio of 673.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

