Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 564550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Cartier Resources Stock Down 11.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$23.61 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.52.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.
