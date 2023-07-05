Casper (CSPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.26 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $433.85 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,837,865,524 coins and its circulating supply is 11,149,876,313 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,836,873,453 with 11,148,941,899 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03937397 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,415,817.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

