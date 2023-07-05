CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CCJI stock opened at GBX 165.15 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.50 million and a PE ratio of -1,838.89. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 130.50 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.81 ($2.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.02.
About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust
