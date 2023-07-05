CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCJI stock opened at GBX 165.15 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.50 million and a PE ratio of -1,838.89. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 130.50 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.81 ($2.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 156.02.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

(Free Report)

Further Reading

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.