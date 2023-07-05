CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,942 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $34,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $30,896.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,762.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

