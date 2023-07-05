Celo Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $382,160.81 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.89 million and approximately $382,160.81 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,043,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

