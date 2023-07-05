Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 143,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 205,350 shares.The stock last traded at $6.07 and had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

