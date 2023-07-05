Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $157.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.