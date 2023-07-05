China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.9255 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

