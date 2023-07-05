China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.9255 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.
About China Construction Bank
