China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Trading Up 3.8%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 2,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

