Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,413 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 2,475,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,280,350. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

