Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.