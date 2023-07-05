Chiron Capital Management LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

