Chiron Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SWK traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

