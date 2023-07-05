Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,842 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 6,938,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,228,844. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

