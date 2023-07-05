Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,575,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,359,000 after buying an additional 619,871 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 464,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,779. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.