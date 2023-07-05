Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 4,136,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,008,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

